EC unveils roadmap for 'free, fair' JS polls next year

The Election Commission (EC) has finalised and announced its roadmap for the next one and a half years, aiming for all-inclusive parliamentary polls.

The commission, to overcome the challenges surrounding the next general polls, has decided to cap the use of EVMs (electronic voting machines) in a maximum of 150 constituencies.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal will oversee the 12th parliamentary election due between late 2023 and early 2024.

The commission has approved its work plan for the national elections, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir told reporters at the EC Bhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"The 12th national elections will be held at the end of December 2023 or in the first week of January 2024.

"The exact schedule will be announced in November next year," he said.

As CEC Awal could not attend today's (14 September) programme due to sickness, Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan spoke as the chief guest.

He said, "The only objective of the announced roadmap is to organise a free, fair, acceptable and participatory election for all. We are hopeful that all political parties will participate in the next polls despite their differences on various issues."

"We are facing a lot of questions and there is indeed a lack of trust. But with our actions, I believe, we have started to move in the right direction of gaining confidence.

"The roadmap will help us elevate our sense of accountability and responsibility in this regard. EVMs will be used in no more than 150 constituencies. CCTV cameras will be installed inside the polling stations for monitoring," he added.

Echoing the same, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana Emily said, "We will move forward according to our plan. With everyone's cooperation, we will be able to present a participatory and beautiful election."

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said, "We need cooperation from all the stakeholders. We will be able to achieve our desired goal with the proper and timely implementation of this roadmap."

A summary of the EC announced roadmap for the 12th national polls --

Law reform: August 2022 to February 2023

Dialogue: March 2022 to December 2022

Reorganization of constituencies: January 2023 to June 2023.

Use of modern technology: August 2022 to August 2023

Registration of new parties: September 2022 to June 2023

Voters list update: List to be finalised in March 2023

Finalising polling stations: June 2023 to August 2023.

Election training: Will start from January 2023 and will continue even after the election date is announced

Registration window for election observers: January 2023 to August 2023

Meanwhile, the primary objectives outlined by the EC for the upcoming general polls are –