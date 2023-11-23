EC to appoint 802 executive magistrates to enforce electoral code of conduct

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 08:30 pm

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to appoint 802 executive magistrates to ensure the adherence to the code of conduct leading up to the 12th national election.

The executive magistrates will carry out their duties in the electoral field for 38 consecutive days, from 28 November to 4 January.

On Thursday, the commission sent a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, requesting necessary action for the appointment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The letter outlined the commission's decision to appoint an adequate number of executive magistrates in each constituency under the provisions of the Mobile Court Act of 2009, in preparation for the 12th national election scheduled for 7 January.

It stated that the primary responsibility of the executive magistrates will be to enforce the electoral code of conduct.

However, the district magistrates have the authority to adjust the specified number based on advice from the Divisional Commissioner, considering local realities and requirements.

Additionally, the letter emphasizes the appointment of 1/2 Executive Magistrate under the District Magistrate as additional, enabling them to perform duties at any location in case of emergencies.

Furthermore, Executive Magistrates are to be deployed with the mobile striking force, particularly with the platoon of BGB or similar forces, from a few days before polling until 2 days after polling. In addition to this deployment, a number of Executive Magistrates will also be required for overall law and order maintenance in the constituencies, from a few days before polling until after polling.

The specified requirement is 1 executive magistrate in each upazila, with an increase to 2 in upazilas having more than 15 unions (including municipalities). Similarly, 1 executive magistrate is required in each municipality of the district sadar, with an increase to 2 if the municipality has more than 9 wards.

For larger cities, 11 executive magistrates have been recommended for Dhaka North City Corporation, 15 for Dhaka South City, 10 for Chattogram City, six for Khulna City, four for Gazipur City, and three each for other city corporations.

