E-waste management should be safe and environmentally friendly: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged all to ensure proper management of electronic waste.

"E-waste management should be safe and environment friendly. With the increased use of technology, electronic waste will go up. So, everybody has to be cautious about the management of e-waste," he said while virtually addressing a function titled: "Green World of New Generation" organized by the Walton Laptop in the city.

He said electronic waste will be a major hazard for the world in future.

The function was also addressed by the chairman of Walton DG-tech Industries SM Rezaul Karim and managing director of Walton Hi-tech Industries PLC Golam Morshed.

Nasrul Hamid said nowadays many countries in the world are exporting e-wastes while many spare parts are being produced from the recycling of electronic waste.

He noted that Bangladesh has also framed the E-waste Management-2021 Regulations for the management of the risky electronic wastes.

Welcoming the initiative of Walton in this regard, he said the most modern technology should be used in E-waste management.