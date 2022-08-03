E-waste management should be safe and environmentally friendly: Nasrul Hamid

Bangladesh

UNB
03 August, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 09:37 am

Related News

E-waste management should be safe and environmentally friendly: Nasrul Hamid

UNB
03 August, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 09:37 am
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged all to ensure proper management of electronic waste.

"E-waste management should be safe and environment friendly. With the increased use of technology, electronic waste will go up. So, everybody has to be cautious about the management of e-waste," he said while virtually addressing a function titled: "Green World of New Generation" organized by the Walton Laptop in the city.

He said electronic waste will be a major hazard for the world in future.

The function was also addressed by the chairman of Walton DG-tech Industries SM Rezaul Karim and managing director of Walton Hi-tech Industries PLC Golam Morshed.

Nasrul Hamid said nowadays many countries in the world are exporting e-wastes while many spare parts are being produced from the recycling of electronic waste.

He noted that Bangladesh has also framed the E-waste Management-2021 Regulations for the management of the risky electronic wastes.

Welcoming the initiative of Walton in this regard, he said the most modern technology should be used in E-waste management.

Top News

Nasrul Hamid / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / E-waste management / Waste Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation