E-toll to be compulsory on 9 bridges, 2 highways from Nov

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 11:38 am

Related News

E-toll to be compulsory on 9 bridges, 2 highways from Nov

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 11:38 am
The Payra Bridge will establish a direct road connection with Payra deep seaport port in Patuakhali. Photo: TBS
The Payra Bridge will establish a direct road connection with Payra deep seaport port in Patuakhali. Photo: TBS

Electronic toll collection (ETC) system will be compulsory on nine bridges and two highways from November, says the Roads and Highways Department (RHD).

The nine bridges are Karnaphuli Bridge in Chattogram, Meghna Bridge in Narayanganj, Gomati Bridge in Cumilla, Bhairab Bridge in Narsingdi, Payra Bridge in Patuakhali, Khan Jahan Ali (Rupsa) Bridge in Khulna, Charsindur Bridge in Narsingdi, Shaheed Moizuddin Bridge in Narsingdi, and Lalon Shah Bridge in Pabna and the two highways are Atrai toll plaza in Natore and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway.

Automated toll machines have already been set up on these bridges and highways.

In a notice, the RHD said e-toll payments can be made through mobile banking apps such as NexusPay, Rocket and Upay, with additional mobile banking and e-payment systems to be incorporated gradually.

Top News

electronic toll / bridges / highways

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

3h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

3h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

21h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty