E-toll to be compulsory on 9 bridges, 2 highways from Nov

The Payra Bridge will establish a direct road connection with Payra deep seaport port in Patuakhali. Photo: TBS

Electronic toll collection (ETC) system will be compulsory on nine bridges and two highways from November, says the Roads and Highways Department (RHD).

The nine bridges are Karnaphuli Bridge in Chattogram, Meghna Bridge in Narayanganj, Gomati Bridge in Cumilla, Bhairab Bridge in Narsingdi, Payra Bridge in Patuakhali, Khan Jahan Ali (Rupsa) Bridge in Khulna, Charsindur Bridge in Narsingdi, Shaheed Moizuddin Bridge in Narsingdi, and Lalon Shah Bridge in Pabna and the two highways are Atrai toll plaza in Natore and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway.

Automated toll machines have already been set up on these bridges and highways.

In a notice, the RHD said e-toll payments can be made through mobile banking apps such as NexusPay, Rocket and Upay, with additional mobile banking and e-payment systems to be incorporated gradually.