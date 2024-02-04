Dry weather to prevail with moderate to thick fog

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

"Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country. Light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country from late night till tomorrow morning," it added.

Night temperature may rise by (1-2) degrees Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius jointly at Sitakunda and Khepupara while today's minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Dinajpur.

The sun sets at 5:47 pm today and rises at 6: 38 am tomorrow in the capital.