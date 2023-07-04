Drive to continue until Dhaka becomes free of muggers: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq today said the law enforcement agency's ongoing special drive will be continuing until the capital becomes free of muggers.

"We have names of around six thousand muggers in our database. Our job is to arrest them and bringing them to justice. We arrest them and send them to jail. But they come out after securing bail through the legal process," he said while talking to journalists at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation this morning.

The DMP chief was visiting Independent Television journalist Rakibul Hasan, who was injured in an attack by a group of muggers recently.

"Some stray incidents of mugging took place during the Eid holiday in the capital. We had arrested many muggers before Eid. Yet, these sad incidents took place. Our special drive against the muggers is going on and this will continue till making the capital free of these criminals. We will do whatever is needed for this," he added.

The DMP commissioner said they have arrested all the criminals involved in the killing of police constable Moniruzzaman and two suspects in the attack on journalist Rakibul Hasan.

"Of those two, one used to work as a Pathao rider and another as an electrician. Apart from their main job, they used to rob people now and then," Khandker Golam Faruq further said.