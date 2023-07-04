Drive to continue until Dhaka becomes free of muggers: DMP chief

Bangladesh

BSS
04 July, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 04:41 pm

Related News

Drive to continue until Dhaka becomes free of muggers: DMP chief

BSS
04 July, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 04:41 pm
Drive to continue until Dhaka becomes free of muggers: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq today said the law enforcement agency's ongoing special drive will be continuing until the capital becomes free of muggers.

"We have names of around six thousand muggers in our database. Our job is to arrest them and bringing them to justice. We arrest them and send them to jail. But they come out after securing bail through the legal process," he said while talking to journalists at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation this morning.

The DMP chief was visiting Independent Television journalist Rakibul Hasan, who was injured in an attack by a group of muggers recently.

"Some stray incidents of mugging took place during the Eid holiday in the capital. We had arrested many muggers before Eid. Yet, these sad incidents took place. Our special drive against the muggers is going on and this will continue till making the capital free of these criminals. We will do whatever is needed for this," he added.

The DMP commissioner said they have arrested all the criminals involved in the killing of police constable Moniruzzaman and two suspects in the attack on journalist Rakibul Hasan.

"Of those two, one used to work as a Pathao rider and another as an electrician. Apart from their main job, they used to rob people now and then," Khandker Golam Faruq further said.

Top News

DMP Commisioner / muggers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

Now | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

7h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

4h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

20h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

23h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake