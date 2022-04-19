Don't react to provocations on social media: Dipu Moni

Describing the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market area traders as 'unfortunate', Education Minister Dipu Moni urged all to refrain from reacting to provocation on social networking sites.

"We often see that the students of the college and the traders in the area get involved in heated arguments triggering clashes, which is unfortunate. Many students were injured in today's clash and we are looking into it," Dipu Moni said.

She said this while talking to reporters at Chandpur Circuit House on Tuesday. She also asked the authorities concerned to announce Eid vacation from today for the students of Dhaka College.

The government has announced Eid vacation in all educational institutions from 20 April and as there is no atmosphere for academic activities at Dhaka College at present, they should go on Eid vacation.

She also urged all to remain calm.

The minister urged the students to go to their respective homes.

Over 30 people including journalists and students were injured on Tuesday as students of Dhaka College locked into a series of renewed clashes with traders of New Market at Nilkhet intersection in the city.

The whole area turned into a battleground after a fresh clash erupted between them around 10 am as a sequel to a clash Monday midnight, said witnesses.