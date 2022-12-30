DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

Bangladesh

BSS
30 December, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 08:14 pm

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

BSS
30 December, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 08:14 pm
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

The Traffic Division of Gulshan under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today issued some temporary traffic control measures in order to avoid any untoward incident in the capital on the 31st Night. 

According to the directives, Kamal Ataturk Avenue (Kakoli Crossing) and Mohakhali's Amtali Crossing can be used to enter Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas from 8 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1.

The city dwellers will not be allowed to use Mohakhali area-Phoenix Road Crossing, Banani No. 11 Road, Chairman Bari intersection, Dhaka Gate, Shooting Club, Badda Link Road, DOHS Baridhara-United Hospital Crossing and Notun Bazar Crossing for entering Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara area from 8 pm onwards. 

Tight security ahead of 31st night

However, people can use these points to exit the areas.

Besides, diversion will continue at 21 points. They are - Phoenix Crossing, Shanta Crossing, Bot Tola Crossing, GMG Crossing, Old Arang Crossing, Niketan Crossing, Police Plaza Crossing, Masjid Gap, Mayaganj Crossing, Banani Chairman Bari intersection, Banani 11 Road, Shooting Club Crossing, United Hospital Gap, Banani Road No. 23, Dhaka Gate, Manarat Crossing, Notun Bazar Crossing, United Nations Goal Chatwar, Gudaraghat Gap, Badda Link Road and Kalachandpur Gap.

The DMP is seeking the full cooperation of the city dwellers for implementing the measures of traffic to maintain law and order.

In any emergency regarding road usage, people can call DC traffic (Gulshan)-01320044360, ADC traffic (Gulshan) 01320044361, AC traffic (Gulshan Zone)-01320044372, AC traffic (Mohakhali Zone)-01320044375 and AC traffic (Badda Zone)-01320044378.

Traffic / 31st night

