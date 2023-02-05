Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

One City, Two Towns – an aspirational idea for a makeover of Chattogram city – has been buzzing around since the construction of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River began some five years ago.

To turn the idea into a reality, the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is formulating a 20-year master plan, expected to be completed in June next year.

The Karnaphuli River splits Chattogram city into two parts just as the Huangpu River splits China's biggest city Shanghai, or the Bosphorus Strait splits Turkey's Istanbul.

Inspired by the Shanghai or Istanbul models, the port city will be developed in two parts, connected by the Bangabandhu Tunnel, through the river in the middle.

The CDA is implementing the project, "Preparation of Chattogram Metropolitan Master Plan (2020-2041)", at a cost of Tk33.32 crore. Data collection for the plan began in June last year.

In the master plan, the development agency plans to build at least 11 satellite towns and six industrial zones with an up-to-date water supply system, flood control, river management, drainage system, and a well-planned traffic management system.

Zahirul Alam Dubash, chairman of the CDA, told The Business Standard (TBS), "The work of the Bangabandhu Tunnel is almost at its final stage. When its work started, the government floated the idea of developing the port city like the 'One City, Two Towns' model of Shanghai. The CDA will execute it in the new master plan. Besides, the municipalities and upazilas around the city will be developed into satellite towns."

Chittagong city is currently home to around seven million people and the population of the country's second-largest city, spanning an area of 160 square kilometres, is gradually increasing due to the arrival of climate refugees and fresh employment seekers.

To cope with the pressure, the port city needs a future plan, said CDA acting Chief Town Planner Kazi Hasan Bin Shams.

The previous 20-year master plan (1995-2015) for Chattogram was approved in 1999.

Hasan Bin Shams told TBS, "We want to expand and develop the city on both banks of the Karnaphuli River like Shanghai or Istanbul and we are formulating a time-befitting grand plan for that."

"We will decentralise the city by transforming the upazilas and municipalities around Chattogram into small satellite towns, which will reduce the pressure on the main city. The satellite towns will have all the features of the rural areas and the facilities of the city," he said.

Eleven satellite towns and six industrial zones

According to the draft plan of the CDA, the new Chattogram metropolis will be almost five times larger than its current size.

The boundaries of the revamped city will be marked by the Sangu River in the south, Pomra in Rangunia upazila in the east, Ichhamati River estuary and Chittagong Hill Tracts, Banshbaria in Sitakunda in the north, Sarkarhat in Hathazari upazila and Raozan upazila and Bay of Bengal in the west.

The Karnaphuli River will be at the centre of this master plan. Altogether 11 satellite towns and six industrial zones will be built on both banks of this river.

The satellite towns are Hathajari, Madunaghat, Kumira, Rauzan, Gahira, Pahartali, Boalkhali, Patia, Anwara, Rangadia and Shikalbaha.

Besides, industrial zones will be developed in Sitakunda, Anwara, Karnaphuli, Boalkhali, Raozan and Rangunia upazilas.

Project Director Engineer Md Abu Isa Ansari told TBS, "In the previous master plans, the residential and industrial areas were not determined through environmental and geological surveys. That is why the industrial zones within the city are now almost dead."

"This time we will check the soil, air, environment and surroundings to determine suitable areas for industry and housing," he added.

A plan formulated by agencies' coordinated efforts

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, who is also the chief engineer of the CDA, said, "One organisation blames another for numerous problems plaguing the city, including the nagging issue of water-logging. So this time we have brought 45 organisations to one table at the beginning of planning."

Project Director Engineer Abu Isa Ansari said, "To increase public involvement, we are making a ward-based master plan for the City Corporation area. There will also be separate plans for municipalities and upazilas so that organisations can implement their own plans from within the master plan."

In addition, small action plans like Metrorail, Elevated Expressway, Bangabandhu Tunnel, and Karnaphuli River protection will be brought under the master plan, Abu Ansari said.

When asked about the plans, Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "The councilors and I held several meetings about the master plan. We have conveyed our views to the CDA. I hope there will be something new this time."

Calls to protect hills and water bodies

According to urban planners and environmentalists, Chattogram city is slowly turning into a concrete city. Therefore, in the master plan, priority should be given to the environment, including the protection of the city's open spaces, hills and water reservoirs.

Environmentalist Idris Ali said the ponds and reservoirs of the city must be protected. At the same time, the hills should be kept untouched.

The CDA claimed that climate change and mountain management have been given utmost importance in this master plan.

Dr Md Zillur Rahman, who is leading the survey teams for mapping hazardous hills and earthquake-prone areas, said, "The mountains and land structure of Chattogram are different. The hills here are made of soft rock soil and sedimentary rocks. A complete picture of the soil condition of Chattogram city and the surrounding hills will be revealed through these surveys. Besides, earthquake-prone areas will be marked."

Project Director Abu Isa Ansari said, "We are collecting satellite images of the last three decades of Chattogram. Through this, if any canal or pond has been occupied, it will be known and rescue measures will be taken based on that. Apart from this, the CDA is also taking the RS land survey seriously, in addition to the BS survey, to protect the water bodies of the city.

Master plan objectives

The CDA is working on the formulation of the master plan in seven steps – structure plan, drainage and transportation plan, minimise inequalities, detailed guidelines and policies, tourist-friendly region, sustainable and eco-friendly environment, and priority identification.

Data Experts Private Ltd, Tiller and EGS are jointly working as consultants for the CDA. Already, the institutions have almost completed some survey works including a socio-economic survey, physical feature survey and transportation survey.

With the help of these surveys, plans will be formulated for up-to-date water supply systems, flood control, river management, drainage system and canal conservation till 2041. Besides, a regional action plan will be formulated in the Chattogram metropolitan area.

Besides, a well-planned traffic system will be ensured for sustainable vehicular movements. At the same time, the CDA will assist the government in formulating policies related to reviving economically vibrant and tourism-friendly areas and reducing disparities caused by unplanned urban development.

Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan said, "A smart city requires a smart master plan. But at the same time, it must be implemented."

Architect Zerina Hossain said, "It is not only necessary to prepare the master plan, but skilled manpower is also required to take on the project and make decisions in the light of the master plan. But unfortunately, government institutions do not have such a manpower structure."

Project Director Abu Isa Ansari said, "The new plan is being formulated based on a review of the detailed regional plan prepared in 1995. Besides, a letter is being given to the ministry concerned seeking new manpower for the implementation of the plan formulation project."