Visitors will be welcomed at the country's national zoo in Mirpur from Friday maintaining health guidelines.

In this regard, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock issued a notification signed by its Public Relations Officer Md Ifthekhar Hossain today.

At the same time, Rangpur zoo will also reopen its doors to visitors from tomorrow.

Earlier on 2 April, the government closed the National Zoo and Rangpur Zoo sine die to curb the Covid-19 infection.