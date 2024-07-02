Dhaka wakes up to the sounds of rain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 10:07 am

The rain and thundershowers activity is likely to decrease by 6 July, said the Met office in its bulletin yesterday

Commuters wait for the rain to stop in the capital&#039;s Banglamotor. This file photo was captured on 16 April 2024. Photo: Md Tajul Islam
Commuters wait for the rain to stop in the capital's Banglamotor. This file photo was captured on 16 April 2024. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This morning was a continuation of the previous four days, with most of the Dhaka dwellers waking up to the heavy sound of rainfall. 

The rain that started in the early hours of today continued throughout the night and the morning that followed. 

With an acute shortage of vehicles on the streets, officegoers and HSC examinees were seen waiting under the temporary shelters of tongs on the roadside, attempting to get whatever they found.

The continuous rain increased the demand for CNGs on Dhaka streets, causing a shortage. This photo was captured on Tuesday, 2 July 2024. Photo: Md Tajul Islam
The continuous rain increased the demand for CNGs on Dhaka streets, causing a shortage. This photo was captured on Tuesday, 2 July 2024. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

However, the metro rail brought relief to its regular passengers, especially those who were trying to reach their workplaces amid the morning rush. 

"I am glad that such a service exists in Bangladesh now. Even with the heavy pouring, I was able to reach my office on time," said Samia Mahbub, a private job holder. 

In its weather forecasts since 29 June, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across eight divisions, including Dhaka, from 29 June to 2 July (today). 

In the last bulletin at 6pm yesterday (1 July), the Met Office extended the rain forecast by another day. 

It also said the rain and thundershowers activity is likely to decrease by 6 July. 

Amid continuous rainfall, the Met office also advised maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep local cautionary signal no 3 hoisted.

It is feared that this continuous rainfall might trigger another spell of flash floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

