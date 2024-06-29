Rains likely for four days, fresh floods feared in Sylhet-Sunamganj

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across eight divisions, including Dhaka, over the next four days beginning at 9am yesterday, which may trigger another spell of flash floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

Already, in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj, heavy rainfall and hill runoff have inundated vast areas, submerging many homes and roads. The flooding has caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure, causing immense hardships for the affected people.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, as well as at several locations in the Khulna division," said the BMD in its regular today (29 June).

It also predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in certain areas across the country, with day and night temperatures expected to drop by 1-2°C countrywide.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, has predicted seven days of rainfall, and fresh floods in the Sylhet division, particularly in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts.

"According to weather forecast models, rain is expected almost every day at various times across various districts for the next seven days (until July 6)," he told The Business Standard.

According to him, rainfall ranging from 20 to 150 mm is expected across various districts from yesterday until 3pm today, with the heaviest rain anticipated in the districts of Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Sylhet and Sunamganj districts may experience rainfall of 200 to 300 mm.

From tomorrow to Monday noon, rainfall between 30 and 100 mm is expected across various districts, with the heaviest rain likely in the districts of Sylhet and Chattogram divisions. Rainfall of 100 to 200 mm is expected in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

From Monday to next Sunday, rainfall ranging from 50 to 250 mm is expected in Sylhet and Sunamganj each day except Wednesday and Thursday.

This season, the north-eastern Sylhet division witnessed flash floods in two phases.