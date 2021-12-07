Dhaka traffic collapses due to heavy rain, worn-out roads

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 09:28 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Heavy rain triggered by cyclone Jawad coupled with development works and worn-out roads brought Dhaka traffic to a standstill on Tuesday.

Vehicles struggled to navigate the numerous potholes cracks and craters on the roads.

Tailbacks stretched all the way from Gazipur to the capital on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, added to the woes of commuters. 

They said that it took twice the usual amount of time for them to reach their desired destinations.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Badrul Hasan (traffic – Uttara zone), "All the roads in this area [Gazipur] are worn-out. 

"This is why the vehicles using these roads are moving very slowly resulting in torrential gridlock in different areas of Dhaka."

"We haven't been able to bring the situation under control despite our best efforts," he added.
 

Bangladesh / Gazipur / traffic congestion

