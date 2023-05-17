Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

Md Jahidul Islam
17 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 10:29 pm
The Dhaka South City Corporation has undertaken a project to build an aesthetic park around the Dholaikhal reservoir, which is currently used as a garbage dump and has been in dirty conditions for a long time.

The plan includes digging the reservoir, construction of two amphitheatres, development of walking paths and bicycle lanes.

Laying the foundation stone of the construction on Wednesday, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said that the area will be more beautiful and the environment more pleasant than Hatirjheel.

Two contractors – Masud Hitech Engineering Limited and Charu Enterprises –will develop the area within a period of one year and two months.

The project, which will cost some Tk19.88 crore, has already started on 23 February and will end by 23 April 2024.

The project – Greening of Dholaikhal Reservoir and Development of Aesthetic Environment –will be done over an area of 5.31 acres of which there will be a pond spanning 4.60 acres.

Under this project, 1,968 feet of a pedestrian path and 2,155 feet of a bicycle lane will be constructed. Greening will be done on a 60,000 square feet area with 2,130 square feet area for children to play.

Two amphitheatres will be built next to this reservoir. A 5,890 square feet amphitheatre will have a seating arrangement for 350 people while the other one on a 2302 square feet area will have seating arrangements for 150 people. Besides, a 1,076 square feet ghat will be constructed.

Dhaka South City Chief Urban Planner and Project Director Md Sirajul Islam told The Business Standard that the Dholaikhal reservoir had been submerged in a pile of dirt for years.

"The piling work started on Wednesday after a cleaning up of the piles of dirt. I hope the work will be completed within a year," he said.

The amphitheatres will be open to the public when there is an event for everyone to enjoy.

