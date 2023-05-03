Dhaka South develops 136 sites to check waterlogging: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Wednesday that his administration has done development works, including infrastructure construction, in 136 locations within its jurisdiction to mitigate waterlogging.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a sewer cleaning programme in the Bhuter Goli area of Kalabagan, Dhaka, he said that significant efforts are underway to eliminate waterlogging, with a particular focus on preparing for the upcoming monsoon season.

"In 2020, we observed that even moderate rainfall led to 70% of Dhaka city being submerged in water. As a result, the canals and drainage infrastructure were transferred to the local government department under the prime minister's direction. Since then, the administration has been undertaking extensive operations using its funds to mitigate the issue," said the mayor.

Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh said, "Our cleaning of canals begins in January, and from March to June, we focus on cleaning drains. Additionally, we have undertaken infrastructure development and renovation in 136 critical areas where waterlogging has been a persistent issue."

The mayor also shared that they have re-excavated the Adi Buriganga River, which had previously run dry. He expressed optimism that it would be full of water during the upcoming monsoon season.

"Additionally, the administration plans to reclaim several old ponds in Old Dhaka that are currently occupied and preserve them as water reservoirs," he said.