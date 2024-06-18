Dhaka North removes all waste of animals sacrificed on second day of Eid

The Dhaka North City Corporation has removed 100% of the waste from animals sacrificed on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the report of the Waste Management Department of Dhaka North, a total of 4,009 tonnes of waste was removed in 927 trips till 5pm today (18 June), the corporation said in a statement.

Earlier on the day of Eid, Dhaka North started the waste removal program from 2pm and completed 100% waste removal of all the wards within the scheduled six hours at 8pm.

About 10,374 tonnes of waste was removed in 2,101 trips on Eid day from all the wards of Dhaka North.