Dhaka College students reject decision to close institute 

The agitating students of Dhaka College have expressed their determination to stay on the streets by rejecting the announcement of closure of their institution and its residential halls.

The students also announced a demonstration in the Nilkhet area at 11am on Wednesday in protest of the attacks on them, said Ismail Samrat, chief coordinator of the Seven-College movement.

Earlier this afternoon, the Dhaka College authorities announced the hall closure till 5 May asking students to vacate the dormitories by this afternoon.

The clash between the students and some traders started around 12am last night. The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time.

Police then dispersed the crowd using rubber bullets. A number of students were severely injured in the chaos.

Dozens including students, teachers and journalists were injured during the fresh clash that started around 10am Tuesday in Nilkhet area.

However, the reason behind the confrontation is still not clear. Following the clash, Dhaka College authorities postponed all classes and exams of 19 April.

Several Dhaka College students claimed that one of their classmates was attacked by the traders of New Market on Monday night. Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with domestic weapons.

Contrary to the claims made by the students, the shop owners said that some students of Dhaka College came to eat at a fast-food shop in New Market.

An altercation ensued as they reportedly tried to leave without paying the bill. At one point the students started attacking and vandalising the shops, they added.

