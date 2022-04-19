Dhaka College closes halls for students till 5 May

The Dhaka College authorities have closed its residential halls from Tuesday to 5 May following the clashes between the college students and traders of New Market.

The students have been asked to vacate the dormitories by afternoon today, the authorities said in a notice.

The clash between the students and some traders started around 12am last night. The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time.

Police then dispersed the crowd using rubber bullets. Several students were severely injured during this time.

Dozens including students, teachers and journalists were injured during the fresh clash that started around 10am Tuesday (19 April) in Nilkhet area.

However, the reason for the clash is still not clear. Following the clash, Dhaka College authorities had postponed all classes and exams of 19 April.

Several Dhaka College students claimed that one of their classmates was attacked by the traders of New Market on Monday night. Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with locally made weapons.

Meanwhile, contrary to the claims made by the students, the shop owners said that some students of Dhaka College came to eat at a fast-food shop in New Market.

An altercation ensued as they reportedly tried to leave without paying the bill. At one point the students started attacking and vandalising the shops, they added.