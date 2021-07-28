Delivery persons, ECAB members allowed to provide services amid lockdown

Bangladesh

Online businesses and other emergency services are allowed to move with their goods during the lockdown, according to the statement

Less traffic on road today. Photo: TBS
Less traffic on road today. Photo: TBS

Delivery services and members of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (ECAB) have been allowed to continue providing their facilities during the strict lockdown.

A media release signed by Kazi Zia Uddin, additional DIG (personnel management-1) and charge-additional DIG (confidential) of Police Headquarters, confirmed the development.

Online businesses and other emergency services are allowed to move with their goods during the lockdown, according to the statement.

