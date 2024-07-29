'Don't mock the nation,' HC on video of feeding quota protesters at DB office

Court

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 03:55 pm

Related News

'Don't mock the nation,' HC on video of feeding quota protesters at DB office

"Who is asking you to do these things? Do not make a mockery of the nation in this manner,” he said

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The High Court today (29 July) reprimanded those involved in "making a mockery" centring the 'detention' and subsequent treatment of quota reform protesters.

During a hearing on a petition seeking a directive on the release of six quota reform leaders currently in custody of DB, Justice Mostofa Jaman Islam – who led the High Court bench –  said, "You [DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid] are feeding someone with a fork in a DB officer's room and spreading videos of such acts on social media and other platforms; isn't this mocking the nation?"

"Whoever you detain, you make them sit at the dining table. Who is asking you to do these things? Do not mock the nation in this manner," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The petition, filed by Supreme Court Lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa and Manjur Al Matin, sought a directive for law enforcement agencies not to shoot at quota reform protesters during their programmes besides demanding the release of six quota reform leaders currently under the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

The court set tomorrow (30 July) as the date of a verdict of the writ. 

The cabinet secretary, secretary of the home ministry, inspector general of police, chief of army staff and others concerned have been made respondents to the petition.

At least 147 people were killed in the violence surrounding the quota reform movement, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said yesterday (28 July).

Meanwhile, the DB has taken six leaders of the movement to their custody, citing 'safety concerns'.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / court / Law and Order

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

7h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos