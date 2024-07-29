'Don't mock the nation,' HC on video of feeding quota protesters at DB office

The High Court today (29 July) reprimanded those involved in "making a mockery" centring the 'detention' and subsequent treatment of quota reform protesters.

During a hearing on a petition seeking a directive on the release of six quota reform leaders currently in custody of DB, Justice Mostofa Jaman Islam – who led the High Court bench – said, "You [DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid] are feeding someone with a fork in a DB officer's room and spreading videos of such acts on social media and other platforms; isn't this mocking the nation?"

"Whoever you detain, you make them sit at the dining table. Who is asking you to do these things? Do not mock the nation in this manner," he said.

The petition, filed by Supreme Court Lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa and Manjur Al Matin, sought a directive for law enforcement agencies not to shoot at quota reform protesters during their programmes besides demanding the release of six quota reform leaders currently under the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

The court set tomorrow (30 July) as the date of a verdict of the writ.

The cabinet secretary, secretary of the home ministry, inspector general of police, chief of army staff and others concerned have been made respondents to the petition.

At least 147 people were killed in the violence surrounding the quota reform movement, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said yesterday (28 July).

Meanwhile, the DB has taken six leaders of the movement to their custody, citing 'safety concerns'.