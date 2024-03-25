Cylinder blast in CNG kills driver

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 05:24 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

The driver of a moving CNG was killed after its cylinder exploded in Chandanaish upazila of Chattogram on Monday (25 March). 

The incident took place at Gachbaria College Gate area of the upazila around 3:30 pm, said Arifuzzaman Sheikh, station officer of Chandanaish Fire Station.

There were no passengers in that autorickshaw.

According to eyewitnesses, following the CNG cylinder explosion the autorickshaw caught fire. 

The driver could not get out and burnt to death. 

On receiving information, a unit of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

"The body was handed over to the police for further legal actions," said the station officer.

He further said the deceased could not be identified as all the documents in the autorickshaw were burnt to ashes.

 

