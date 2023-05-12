Cyclone Mocha intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: Met office

Cyclonic storm 'Mocha' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area and moved further North-Northwards, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department bulletin.

It is likely to move in a Northerly direction till tomorrow morning (12 May) and intensify further. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move North-Northeastwards, it said.

It was centred at 6pm on 11 May about 1205kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1130kms south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1165kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 1130kms south-southwest of Payra port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the cyclone centre is about 90kph rising to 110kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain high near the cyclone centre.

The maritime ports of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Mongla have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal no-2 (two).

Rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur, Khulna & Barishal divisions and the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajgonj, Srimangal, Sandwip, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali and Hatiya, and it may continue.