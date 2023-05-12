Wind speed at centre rising to 140 kph: Bangladesh braces for severe cyclone 'Mocha'

Bangladesh

UNB
12 May, 2023, 11:30 am
12 May, 2023

Photo: The Daily Tribunal
Photo: The Daily Tribunal

The coastal areas are bracing as wind speed at the centre of the severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' - which is brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas – is rising and likely to make landfall on the Bangladesh coast on Sunday (14 May).

According to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department's special bulletin on Friday morning, the maximum sustained wind speed within 74km of the cyclone centre is about 120 kph rising to 140 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain high near the centre of the severe cyclone.

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to further intensify in the coming hours and it has moved further north-northeastwards.

It was centred at 6:00am on 12 May about 1095kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1025kms south-southwest of Cox'sbazar port, 1055kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 1020kms south-southwest of Payra port.

The maritime ports of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Mongla have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal no-2 (two).

Meanwhile, the local administration of the coastal district of Cox's Bazar has already taken all-out preparations to bring down the loss of lives and properties ahead of the landfall as the district is likely to be the most affected.

Muhammad Shaheen Imran, the deputy commissioner of the district, said they chalked out all kinds of preparations, considering the possible loss of lives before the cyclone hits the region.

A total of 576 cyclone centres were prepared for sheltering 5,50,990 people, he said, adding that an emergency control room was also opened.

He said Tk10.30 lakh, 490 tonnes of rice and 194 bundles of corrugated iron sheet have been readied for humanitarian help during the disaster.

Moreover, Tk100,000, 50 tonnes of rice, and 7 tonnes of dry foods have been allocated by the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry to face the disaster, the DC said.

In Khulna, Local administration has kept 409 cyclone centres prepared for sheltering 2,73,850 people while at least 446 cyclone shelters have been prepared in Bagerhat district to accommodate people while 98% of boro paddy has been harvested in the district.

Meanwhile, the Bhola district administration has prepared three phases to deal with cyclone Mokha.

Deputy Commissioner Md Tawfiq-e-Lahi Chowdhury said eight control rooms have been opened in Bhola.

As many as 746 shelters have been kept ready. About 563,000 people can take shelter. In addition, 13,600 CPPs and 5,000 Red Crescent volunteers are on standby.

About 90% of the fishermen who went fishing in the sea have already returned to the shore and the fisheries department and coast guard are working to bring back the remaining fishermen.

Meanwhile, Chandpur local administration is carrying out an awareness campaign in river coastal areas to alert the people regarding the situation and also to prepare them for the effects during and after cyclone "Mocha".

