Cut roads to drain flood water if needed: LGRD minister

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam has instructed to cut the roads if they create obstacles in draining the flood waters out in the country's Sylhet region.

He also directed Sylhet City Corporation to supply electricity through generators as the power supply to Sylhet MAG Osmani Hospital was cut off due to flooding.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters on the dire flood situation in the Sylhet region at his official residence on Mintu Road in the capital this afternoon.

The Minister said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Department of Local Government Engineering and Sylhet City Corporation have already been instructed to immediately cut off the roads due to which the water could not flow down.

Officials from the local government engineering department and the city corporation are monitoring the situation.

He also said that separate control rooms have already been opened in the local government department and the public health engineering department under this department.

Tajul Islam said our main goal now is to rescue people from flood-hit areas and bring them to safety in addition to providing them with dry food, pure water and water purification tablets.

To this end, people from all walks of life, including public representatives, government officials, members of the Army, Navy and other forces, and voluntary organizations, are voluntarily participating and assisting the flood-affected people. In addition, work is being done in coordination with the Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Relief and Disaster, Ministry of Shipping and other concerned ministries.

Responding to a question from reporters, he said it was possible to take swift action as the government was prepared in advance. The government will provide necessary allocation for the damage caused to roads, bridges and other places by the floods.

Praising the media personnel for risking their lives in case of any natural calamity and emergency, the minister said that the information provided through the media would enable the government to know and take immediate action.

