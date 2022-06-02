Customs officials harass while releasing RMG goods: BGMEA

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:46 pm

Customs officials harass while releasing RMG goods: BGMEA

The bond authorities make unnecessary delays in approving sub-contract for processing of export orders that is already permitted by the BGMEA, complains the latter organisation

Representational Image. Photo: TBS
Representational Image. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders have once again alleged of harassment by the customs bond and commissionerate officials in releasing ready-made garment consignments allegedly for collecting extra bucks.

"The customs bond and customs officials have been harassing by creating complications including imposing extra charges while releasing the RMG related imported goods and doing bond related procedures related," the BGMEA leaders made the allegations at an emergency views exchange meeting at the BGMEA office in Chattogram on Thursday.

They also complained that the bond authorities make unnecessary delays in approving sub-contract for processing of export orders that is already permitted by the BGMEA.

The RMG leaders said that the customs bond authorities have been creating complications by imposing VAT on the products made with local fabrics, and cancelling bond license of the closed small and medium factories. 

"The RMG export growth is being interrupted due to the pointless difficulties created by the customs and bond authorities," BGMEA Assistant Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam said.   

