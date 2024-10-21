Curious case against ZI Panna: Made murder accused by ‘mistake’?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:11 pm

Related News

Curious case against ZI Panna: Made murder accused by ‘mistake’?

Ain O Salish Kendra Chairman ZI Khan Panna's inclusion in an attempted case piqued interest, curiosity and even concerns

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:11 pm
ZI Khan Panna. File Photo: Collected
ZI Khan Panna. File Photo: Collected

Mohammad Baker, a vegetable seller in Dhaka's Banasree, went to the Khilgaon police station on 17 October and filed a murder case over the shooting of his son, Ahadul Islam. 

The case statement said Ahad, 25, was shot on 19 July. 

One of the accused in the case was Ain O Salish Kendra Chairman ZI Khan Panna, a prominent rights activist, and member of a citizen's commission formed to investigate human rights violations and loss of lives during the student-led protests. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was also among the Supreme Court lawyers who stood for a writ petitioner at the High Court on 29 July seeking orders to stop the use of bullets on protesters. 

Youth shot in July protest: ASK chairman ZI Khan Panna sued in attempted murder case

His inclusion in the case piqued interest, curiosity and concerns – in a statement yesterday, the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) demanded that Panna's name be withdrawn from the case immediately and an inquiry be launched on why he was named in the case.

Panna, himself, weighed in on the development. "I object to being listed as number 94 out of 180 accused. If they were filing a case, I should have been the number one accused. This is clearly influenced by certain individuals."

By this morning, however, Panna's name was withdrawn from the case. 

It turns out it was all a mistake, and in the meantime, a court granted him anticipatory bail.

Muddled plot

This morning, plaintiff Md Baker, 52, arrived at the Khilgaon police station. 

In his hand was an application requesting that the name of the noted Supreme Court lawyer be removed from the case statement, Daud Hossain, officer-in-charge of the Khilgaon police station said.

ZI Khan Panna granted anticipatory bail in attempted murder case

In the petition, Md Baker mentioned that ZI Khan Panna's name was included "by mistake" in the list of accused.

He requested the authorities to exclude Panna from the case and to continue investigating the matter.

Police said they had not had prior contact with Baker before he arrived yesterday. 

Speaking to the media, Baker made the waters even muddier. 

"I work as a labourer. Frequent phone calls are disrupting my work. My employer will fire me if this continues. I filed the case through BNP-Jamaat lawyers; you can assume what you want," he said.
 
'Won't stop talking about injustices'

Speaking to reporters at the High Court premises, Panna said the case hadn't been for political reasons, but it was rather for personal interests.

"As far as I can guess, some people from my Muladi upazila of Barishal are involved in filing the case. I have also heard the name of a lawyer who was involved in this," he said.

"Even with this case, I cannot be stopped from speaking out against injustice."

Top News

ZI Khan Panna / Attempted murder case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

57m | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

47m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos