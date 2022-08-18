CUJ demands justice in 72 hours for attack on journalists by lawyers

The Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) has held a protest rally against the recent attack on two journalists on the premises of Chattogram court, giving a three-day ultimatum demanding the arrest of the attacking lawyers and cancellation of their Bar Council certificates.

At the rally organised in front of the Chattogram Press Club on Thursday, CUJ leaders warned that journalists from all over the country would carry out a series of agitations if their demands are not met.

At the protest rally, CUJ President Muhammad Ali said journalists have worked shoulder to shoulder with lawyers in any progressive movement in Chattogram, so lawyers attacking journalists on court premises is undesirable in this long-standing cordial relationship.

"We believe this attack on journalists was fuelled by some anti-national interest because the two journalists were attacked while reporting on the verdict of a militant attack. The Bar Association should identify the culprits and provide exemplary punishment, including cancellation of their Bar membership," he added.

"The journalist community will start a tough movement with a series of programmes if their certificates are not cancelled within three days," said the president of CUJ.

Chattogram Press Club President Alhaj Ali Abbas said such attacks on journalists are happening again and again due to a culture of impunity. Law and order forces must ensure the offending culprits do not get away.

Chattogram Press Club General Secretary Chowdhury Farid said a few rowdy lawyers cannot represent 10,000 lawyers working at Chattogram court so the Bar Association must identify the culprits.

CUJ General Secretary M Shamsul Islam said if law enforcement agencies do not take action against the culprits despite having clear evidence, including video footage and pictures of the attack, then the journalist community will stand up to these miscreants along with the vast masses of the country.

Senior leaders of CUJ, the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, and other journalist associations also spoke on the occasion. Various political, social, cultural, and professional organisations attended the programme and express solidarity as well.

Earlier, two journalists – staff reporter Al Amin Sikdar and cameraperson Asaduzzaman Limon of Jamuna Television's Chattogram office – were attacked by lawyers on the court premises on Wednesday. The incident started involving a car honking and culminated with the journalists being taken to the office of the Bar Association where they were further assaulted and beaten up.

Al Amin Sikder, who was injured in the incident, filed a case with Kotwali police station on Wednesday night.

AHM Zia Uddin, general secretary of the Chattogram Bar Association, said, "A three-member investigation committee headed by a vice-president of the Bar Association has been formed in connection with the attack on the journalists. In this regard, a special meeting of the executive committee of the association has been called for next Saturday."