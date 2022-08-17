Two Jamuna TV journalists assaulted by lawyers in Ctg court

A group of lawyers from Chattogram District Judge Court reportedly physically assaulted Jamuna Television Reporter Al Amin Sikder and Cameraperson Asaduzzaman Limon on the court premises on Wednesday afternoon.

Journalist Al Amin Sikder was attacked while gathering information for a news report at the Chittagong District Judge Court. The first round of attacks was carried out at the entrance of the court premises, said eyewitnesses present on the premises.

Cameraperson Asaduzzaman Limon was also beaten while trying to save his colleague.

Later, the journalists were taken to the office of the Chittagong District Bar Association and beaten by 10-15 people who threw kicks and punches at the victims. At one point, the victims collapsed to the ground.

Upon receiving the news, other journalists arrived at the spot, rescued them and took them to a nearby hospital.

Chittagong Union of Journalists (CUJ) President, Mohammad Ali, said, "We strongly condemn this despicable incident. There is no apparent reason for it and it is necessary to investigate whether this incident has happened to destabilise the current situation in the country."

A protest programme will be announced after holding a meeting today (Wednesday) evening, he informed.

Masudul Haque, head of TV Unit, CUJ, said, "I spoke to the general secretary of the Bar Association. Necessary steps will be taken, but since it was a physical attack, there is no room for compromise. The guilty must be punished."

