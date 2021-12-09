Ctg three-way collision: Accused bus driver arrested by RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 03:41 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the bus driver reportedly responsible for the accident that killed at least three people at Jhautala of Khulshi in Chattogram on Saturday.

The bus driver, Shahidul Alam, 48, who was absconding since the incident, was detained on Thursday noon, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (media) Flight Lt Niaz Mohammad Chapal confirmed to The Business Standard.

However, when asked from where and when the bus driver was detained, he said that details would be revealed at a press conference later in the day.

The police had filed a case against the bus driver on the day of the accident. 

Previously on Saturday, at around 10am, a Demu (diesel-electric multiple unit) train was approaching Chittagong Railway Station from Najirhat.

The accident occurred when the designated gatekeeper failed to lower the gate on one side leading a bus to drive through the level-crossing hitting two auto-rickshaws from behind before dragging those onto the rail tracks.

Gateman Ashraful Alamgir was detained from Pahartali area of the city the following day for negliance.

CCTV footage showed that a speeding bus collided with the autorickshaws and pushed them in front of the train.

Traffic police Monir Hossain, 49, lost his life while trying to stop the vehicles amid all the chaos.

The other victims were, HSC candidate Satraj Shaheen, 19, and engineer Syed Bahauddin, 30.

At least six people were also injured in the accident.

Gateman Ashraful Alamgir was detained from Pahartali area of the city at 9:30pm on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Railway (BR) and the Railway Police (RP) have formed two separate probe bodies to investigate the accident

