Ctg depot fire: Remains of another victim recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 06:17 pm

Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Police and fire services have recovered the human remains of yet another victim who lost his life in the deadly fire at BM Container Depot located in Chattogram's Sitakunda area.

Major General (Retd) Shamsul Haider Siddiqui, general manager of Smart Group, confirmed the news to The Business Standard, saying that the body was found while removing damaged containers at the depot on Monday (13 June).

He said that the depot workers have been working to dispose of the damaged containers since morning.

With the latest development, the death toll from the massive fire now stands at 49.

The fire broke out at BM Container Depot in Bhatiari area of Sitakunda around 9:30 pm on Saturday (4 June).

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence finally announced the end of the operation on Thursday morning, 98 hours after the fire.

Since then, the remains of three people have been recovered, confirms Sitakunda Police Station OC (Investigation) Suman Banik.

The incident has rendered 49 dead and more than 250 injured, who are under treatment in various hospitals across the country. 

