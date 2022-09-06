Ctg customs to dispose of 63 containers of goods starting Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

Ctg customs to dispose of 63 containers of goods starting Wednesday

In the second phase, it will also destroy 382 containers of goods starting 11 September

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 10:38 pm
Ctg customs to dispose of 63 containers of goods starting Wednesday

Chattogram Customs House is going to dispose of 63 containers full of goods that have perished at Chattogram port as importers did not take them.

The two-day-long demolition of goods will start from Wednesday in the Ananda Bazar area of Halishahar in the port city.

Following a high-level government meeting in Chattogram on 28 July, the removal of dangerous cargo from the port has been expedited.

In that meeting, a decision was taken to form a task force to ensure the overall security of Chattogram port. It also discussed speedy removal of dangerous cargo from the port, and the auction of auctionable goods.

In line with the meeting's decision, a committee was formed for the removal of expired goods lying about in the port for a long time.

Chattogram's Additional Divisional Commissioner (General), Prakash Kanti Chowdhury, the convener of the committee,  told The Business Standard that Chattogram Customs House is coordinating the process of disposing of the goods.  Most of the goods are date expired food products.

In all, 63 containers of goods will be destroyed this week. They will be buried so there is no bad smell, said Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Santos Soren, member secretary of the committee.

Apart from this, from 11 September, the customs house will also start destroying 382 containers of goods which went bad for not being auctioned on time.

It will take around 15-20 days to complete the demolition process.

According to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), there are 7,511 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers waiting for auction at the port yard and sheds. Of those, at least 272 containers are full of hazardous goods.

Importers sometimes do not take delivery of various products brought from abroad. The authorities seize some goods in physical examination if traders try to import them evading customs duties.

Top News

Chattogram customs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

9h | Panorama
Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

12h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

1h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

2h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

3h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 