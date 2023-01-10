Ctg Custom House earns Tk450cr from auctions in 5 years

The auction branch of Chattogram Custom House, the country's largest customs station, has earned Tk449.76 crore in the past five years since 2018 from auction sales of undelivered goods imported through Chattogram port.

According to the data of Chattogram Custom House, 2022 saw the highest revenue from auctions during the period as 1,381 lots of goods were sold in 42 auctions, which generated revenue worth Tk130.37 crore.

Earlier, Chattogram Customs earned Tk115.64 from 24 auctions in 2021, Tk65.30 crore from 13 auctions in 2020, Tk70.54 crore from 11 auctions in 2019, and Tk67.89 crore from 20 auctions in 2018.

Chattogram Custom House Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) Mahfuz Alam said that online auctions helped earn more revenue.

Mohammad Morshed, manager of KM Corporation, the organisation managing the customs auction, told TBS that customs have instructions to expedite the auction process. Due to everyone's sincerity, auction activities at Chattogram Customs have been doubled.

Sometimes, importers do not take delivery of various products brought from abroad. Besides, the authorities seize some goods during the physical examination if the traders try to import them by evading customs duties.

As per the rules, the importers are given the notice to take delivery of their products within 30 days. If they do not receive their imports within the stipulated time, the customs house auctions those goods.

If the imported goods perish at the port even after completing the due process, the customs authorities destroy them.