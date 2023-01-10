Ctg Custom House earns Tk450cr from auctions in 5 years

NBR

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 09:34 pm

Related News

Ctg Custom House earns Tk450cr from auctions in 5 years

Authorities concerned said that online auctions helped earn more revenue

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 09:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The auction branch of Chattogram Custom House, the country's largest customs station, has earned Tk449.76 crore in the past five years since 2018 from auction sales of undelivered goods imported through Chattogram port.

According to the data of Chattogram Custom House, 2022 saw the highest revenue from auctions during the period as 1,381 lots of goods were sold in 42 auctions, which generated revenue worth Tk130.37 crore.

Earlier, Chattogram Customs earned Tk115.64 from 24 auctions in 2021, Tk65.30 crore from 13 auctions in 2020, Tk70.54 crore from 11 auctions in 2019, and Tk67.89 crore from 20 auctions in 2018.

Chattogram Custom House Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) Mahfuz Alam said that online auctions helped earn more revenue.

Mohammad Morshed, manager of KM Corporation, the organisation managing the customs auction, told TBS that customs have instructions to expedite the auction process. Due to everyone's sincerity, auction activities at Chattogram Customs have been doubled.

Sometimes, importers do not take delivery of various products brought from abroad. Besides, the authorities seize some goods during the physical examination if the traders try to import them by evading customs duties.

As per the rules, the importers are given the notice to take delivery of their products within 30 days. If they do not receive their imports within the stipulated time, the customs house auctions those goods.

If the imported goods perish at the port even after completing the due process, the customs authorities destroy them.

Economy / Top News

Chattogram customs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

36m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index