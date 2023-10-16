Ctg authority's smart school bus service to get state award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 10:07 pm

Ctg authority's smart school bus service to get state award

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 10:07 pm
Ctg authority&#039;s smart school bus service to get state award

The Chattogram district authority's smart school bus project, facilitating safe and speedy school journey for students, has been selected as one of the five winners of the government's "Smart District Innovation Challenge" award, read a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the prizes to the winning district commissioners of five districts on 18 October at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital. Different district authorities submitted about 89 projects to the award authorities for winning the top prize.

The "Smart School Bus" project aims to reduce traffic gridlocks, make school journeys affordable and safe, increase energy efficiency, reduce road accidents, and remove hassles for guardians, the Chattogram district administrator's office said in a press release.

About 10 school buses are now serving students of 10 government schools in Chattogram district being equipped with technologies like geolocator, IP camera, artificial intelligence and cashless payment devices.

The number of buses would be increased in keeping with demand.

The technologies allow guardians to get notifications on their children boarding and leaving a school bus via phone messages, monitor their children's onboard activities through internet cameras, and keep up with class schedules without going to schools themselves – all at affordable cost.

