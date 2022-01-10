Crockeries draw crowds at Dhaka trade fair

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 11:57 pm

Related News

Crockeries draw crowds at Dhaka trade fair

Among other products, hotpots and other such items are in demand

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 11:57 pm
Visitors browse through crockery at a stall of the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Purbachal. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Visitors browse through crockery at a stall of the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Purbachal. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

On the 9th day of the Dhaka International Trade Fair, shoppers crowded kitchen utensil stalls that have various domestic and foreign goods even though sales are comparatively low.

Salespersons said a significant number of customers visit the stalls but most only browse and do not buy anything. Among other goods, hotpots and other such cooking utensils are selling more than other products.

Many local and foreign companies like Golden Son Limited, Golden Infinity, Delhi Aluminium, and others are participating in the trade fair. 

There are a variety of goods at the stalls like non-stick frying pans, pans, pressure cookers, rice cookers, juice makers and blenders, induction ovens, microwave oven plates, bowls, pans, non-stick cookware, and also other household appliances, most within a price range of Tk5,000 to Tk10,000.

Golden Son Limited has a variety of things like pans, electric ovens, hot pots, thermal cookers, and tiffin boxes. The sales staff of the stall said their hotpots sold the most. In the last two days, 150 hotpots were sold.

This year, thermal cookers are their new product which the company imports from Australia. A thermal cooker cooks rice in 10 minutes which takes around 30 minutes on a gas stove, and the food remains warm longer in a thermal cooker.

The Golden Son Limited stall also has family lunch boxes. The price of a 3-litre box is Tk3,500 and a 5-litre one is Tk4,000.

Another well-known company in the country, RFL, has brought some newly designed crockery products to the trade fair. Aziz-Islam, Head of Sales at Pran-RFL Centre for the fair, said he is satisfied with sales so far and hopes sales will increase in the days to come. 

"One of our major goals is to promote our products to potential customers," he added.

Among foreign stalls at the fair, Pakistani stalls have different types of crockeries where spoon sets, knives, and vegetable cutters are selling very well. Frying pans are Tk1,000-2,000 and pressure cookers are Tk1,500-4,000 there.

Saidur Rahman came to the fair from Malibagh with his family and bought pots, plates and large stockpots. He said he comes to the fair because everything is available in one place, which is very convenient.

At the Gazi Group stall, gas stoves, rice cookers, pressure cookers and geysers are selling well. Salespersons said a geyser is priced at Tk8,000-12,000, and a rice cooker is Tk1,800 to Tk4,000.

Top News

Dhaka trade fair / Golden Son

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

5h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

10h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

12h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

2h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

2h | Videos
Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment