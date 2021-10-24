Stoking communal tension: Man held for spreading murder video

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested a man who shared on social media a video showing the murder of a man in the capital's Pallabi area.

The accused Rimon Sheel, 20, was arrested from Firingi Bazar area of Chattogram city, reports Prothom Alo.

Assistant Director (media) of RAB-7 Nurul Absar said some miscreants hacked Shahinuddin to death in front of his son in Pallabi area of Dhaka on 16 May.

Recently, a video clip of the incident was uploaded on Facebook, saying it showed the murder of Hindu youth Jatan Saha of Noakhali.

The video was used to stoke communal tension.

During primary interrogation, Rimon confessed to spreading the video.

He was the first person who uploaded the video on social media, RAB said.