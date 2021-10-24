Stoking communal tension: Man held for spreading murder video

Crime

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:49 pm

Related News

Stoking communal tension: Man held for spreading murder video

The accused Rimon Sheel, 20, was arrested from Firingi Bazar area of Chattogram city

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:49 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested a man who shared on social media a video showing the murder of a man in the capital's Pallabi area.

The accused Rimon Sheel, 20, was arrested from Firingi Bazar area of Chattogram city, reports Prothom Alo.

Assistant Director (media) of RAB-7 Nurul Absar said some miscreants hacked Shahinuddin to death in front of his son in Pallabi area of Dhaka on 16 May.   

Recently, a video clip of the incident was uploaded on Facebook, saying it showed the murder of Hindu youth Jatan Saha of Noakhali.

The video was used to stoke communal tension.

During primary interrogation, Rimon confessed to spreading the video.

He was the first person who uploaded the video on social media, RAB said.

Bangladesh / Top News

communal tension / communal riots / murder video

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly