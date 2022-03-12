RAB arrests Ansar Al Islam leader from Savar

The RAB arrested Munshi Iqbal Ahmed, one of the major organisers of the banned militant outfit the Ansar Al Islam, from Rajashan of Savar in Dhaka on Saturday.

Iqbal is the brother of the former HUJI branch in Bangladesh Chief Mufti Hannan, a release issued by the RAB said.

The RAB also seized a mobile phone, books on militancy and leaflets to spread the messages of militancy during his arrest.

In the release, RAB-4 informed that Iqbal was earlier a leader of the banned militant group Harkatul Jihad.

He started working for Ansar Al Islam as the detective surveillance on them was heightened after the grenade attack on the former British High Commissioner Anwar Chowdhury on 21 May 2004.

The RAB release said that Iqbal along with six associates met on 11 March night to hold a meeting.

Iqbal, the third among 10 siblings, completed his higher secondary level in Gopalganj and moved to Savar.

Mufti Hannan, brother of Iqbal, was the main accused in the grenade attack on the then British High Commissioner Anwar Chowdhury in 2004 and was hanged later.

Two other brothers of Mufti Hannan were also convicted in the case with the death penalty.

Iqbal has learned various strategies both home and in Afghanistan as a fugitive to operate the activities of the Ansar Al Islam.