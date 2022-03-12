RAB arrests Ansar Al Islam leader from Savar

Crime

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

RAB arrests Ansar Al Islam leader from Savar

The RAB also seized a mobile phone, books on militancy and leaflets to spread the messages of militancy during his arrest

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 10:07 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The RAB arrested Munshi Iqbal Ahmed, one of the major organisers of the banned militant outfit the Ansar Al Islam, from Rajashan of Savar in Dhaka on Saturday.   

Iqbal is the brother of the former HUJI branch in Bangladesh Chief Mufti Hannan, a release issued by the RAB said.

The RAB also seized a mobile phone, books on militancy and leaflets to spread the messages of militancy during his arrest.  

In the release, RAB-4 informed that Iqbal was earlier a leader of the banned militant group Harkatul Jihad. 

He started working for Ansar Al Islam as the detective surveillance on them was heightened after the grenade attack on the former British High Commissioner Anwar Chowdhury on 21 May 2004. 

The RAB release said that Iqbal along with six associates met on 11 March night to hold a meeting.  

Iqbal, the third among 10 siblings, completed his higher secondary level in Gopalganj and moved to Savar. 

Mufti Hannan, brother of Iqbal, was the main accused in the grenade attack on the then British High Commissioner Anwar Chowdhury in 2004 and was hanged later.   

Two other brothers of Mufti Hannan were also convicted in the case with the death penalty.  

Iqbal has learned various strategies both home and in Afghanistan as a fugitive to operate the activities of the Ansar Al Islam.

Top News

Ansar al Islam / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

9h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

9h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

10h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

2h | Videos
Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

3h | Videos
'Fighter' will release next year in September

'Fighter' will release next year in September

3h | Videos
Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings