Punished Ctg education board official reappointed on contract basis to prepare SSC results

A senior computer analyst at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chattogram (BISEC) — who was found guilty of tampering with the 2021 HSC examination results — has been reappointed on a contractual basis to prepare this year's SSC examination results.

The computer analyst, Kibria Masud Khan, was hired with a daily wage of Tk2,000 despite being on pre-retirement leave.

On 31 March, the decision was approved in a meeting of the board's heads of departments chaired by BISEC Acting Chairman and Secretary Narayan Chandra Nath, who himself was accused of manipulation of his own son's HSC exam results.

Earlier in 2021, Kibria and then Controller of Examinations Narayan Chandra Nath were found guilty of irregularities in the HSC results of the board.

ALSO READ: Investigate allegations of result tampering against Chattogram Education Board secretary: Edu ministry

In July 2022, as punishment, Kibria Masud Khan's salary was demoted to a lower grade for one year, but the Ministry of Education did not take any action against Narayan Chandra.

Later, on 4 April, Kibria was reappointed through a letter until the SSC examination results are prepared.

Allegations have been raised that the current secretary and acting chairman has allowed Kibria Masud Khan to re-enter the computer server room to destroy crucial evidence related to the investigation into tampering with his son's HSC examination results

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official of the board told The Business Standard, "Several important files have already been deleted from the server. They are trying to destroy OMR sheets and do something with the answer sheets of the secretary's son."

"The hiring of the punished Kibria Masud Khan on a contract basis is illegal. The board has bypassed the education ministry and taken the decision," he added.

Asking about the allegations, Narayan Chandra Nath, said, "We couldn't hire anyone new. So, we hired him. Even after being punished, the previous two chairmen also appointed him. Moreover, he was hired only after consulting with the ministry."

"There is no evidence of his direct involvement in any previous fraud. The allegation of destroying evidence is also false. A syndicate within the board is spreading rumours against me," he added.

On 1 April, The Ministry of Education ordered an investigation into allegations of corruption, including result manipulation, against Narayan Chandra Nath.

Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education Shahinur Islam issued an order for the investigation in a letter addressed to the director general (DG) of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

In the letter, the DG was ordered to appoint a higher official to investigate the allegation of tampering with examination results against Narayan Chandra Nath, who currently serves as the secretary of the BISEC and previously held the position of controller of examinations. The letter also said a probe report must be submitted within the next 15 working days.

However, the decision to keep Nath in his position during the investigation has raised concerns among officials within the education board.

Narayan Chandra Nath has been involved in controversy before, notably in connection with last year's HSC result scandal. An investigation committee formed in response to those allegations reportedly found evidence of his involvement.

Despite this, Nath was subsequently promoted to his current position as secretary of the BISEC.