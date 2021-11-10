Policeman jailed in Chattogram ACC case

A Chattogram court sent police SI Nawab Ali to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for acquiring wealth by corrupt means.

Nawab Ali surrendered to the court on Wednesday and applied for bail but the court denied bail and ordered him sent to jail.

ACC lawyer Mahmudul Haque told The Business Standard (TBS), "The ACC filed a case against SI Nawab and four others, including his wife, for acquiring wealth by means of corruption. Following the filing of the charge sheet in the case, the court issued arrest warrants for the four on February 25 this year. SI Nawab surrendered today and applied for bail but the court ordered him sent to jail."

Deputy director of the ACC head office, Md Ali Akbar, is the plaintiff and filed a case against the four with the ACC Integrated District Office of Chittagong-1 on 9 October, 2019.

The other three accused in the case are Nawab's wife and Chattogram metropolitan Nationalist Women's Party's organising secretary, Golzar Begum, retired Additional Assistant Tax Commissioner of Chittagong Tax Zone-1, Bahar Uddin Chowdhury, and Tax Inspector Dipankar Ghosh.

According to the case statement, Nawab Ali joined the police department in 1992 as a constable. His house is in Kekania, ​​Gopalganj Sadar. At his village home, Nawab has a two-storey house in his own name on 6.90 shotok of land. In his wife's name, he owns 354 shotok of land in Salimpur, an 1,100 sq ft flat with parking in the Lalkhan Bazar area, and 4 shotok of land in the same area. There is also a microbus in his wife's name.

But the ACC investigation could not find any legitimate source of so much wealth.

Earlier, Nawab Ali, was suspended while working for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dhaka.