Myanmar citizen among 2 held with over 1kg crystal meth, Yaba 

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh detained two men including a citizen of Myanmar along with 1.36kg crystal meth, 20,000 Yaba pills and a foreign pistols from Hneel union of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar on Thursday night.

The arrestees are- Mohammad, 40 and the Myanmar citizen Bodi Alam, 30.

Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion confirmed the matter at a press conference on Friday.

A case was filed with Teknaf Police Station.