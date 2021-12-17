Myanmar citizen among 2 held with over 1kg crystal meth, Yaba
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh detained two men including a citizen of Myanmar along with 1.36kg crystal meth, 20,000 Yaba pills and a foreign pistols from Hneel union of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar on Thursday night.
The arrestees are- Mohammad, 40 and the Myanmar citizen Bodi Alam, 30.
Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion confirmed the matter at a press conference on Friday.
A case was filed with Teknaf Police Station.