Myanmar citizen among 2 held with over 1kg crystal meth, Yaba 

TBS Report 
17 December, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 03:32 pm

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh detained two men including a citizen of Myanmar along with 1.36kg crystal meth, 20,000 Yaba pills and a foreign pistols from Hneel union of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar on Thursday night. 

The arrestees are- Mohammad, 40 and the Myanmar citizen Bodi Alam, 30. 

Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion confirmed the matter at a press conference on Friday. 

A case was filed with Teknaf Police Station.

