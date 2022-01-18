Husband arrested over actor Shimu murder

Police arrested two people in connection with the murder of film actor Raima Islam Shimu.

The arrestees are Shimu's husband Nobel and a friend of his, Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain Sardar told the media, reports the Prothom Alo.

Police on Monday (17 January) recovered the dismembered body of actor Raima Islam Shimu in a sack from Keraniganj's Hazratpur Bridge area.

The body was sent to Mitford Hospital morgue, Keraniganj Model Police Station OC (investigation) Kazi Ramzanul Haque told The Business Standard.

Shimu's brother Shahidul Islam Khokon identified the body.

A general diary was filed earlier with Kalabagan Police Station after the actor went missing from Sunday, the police said.