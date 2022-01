Police have recovered the body of actor Raima Islam Shimu from Keraniganj's Hazratpur Bridge area on Monday morning.

"Her body has been kept at Mitford Hospital morgue," Keraniganj Model Police Station OC (investigation) Kazi Ramzanul Haque told The Business Standard.

"A general diary was filed earlier with Kalabagan Police Station after the actor went missing," the OC said, adding, "We will investigate further."