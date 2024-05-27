High-powered task force formed to repatriate fugitives abroad 

Crime

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:25 pm

Related News

High-powered task force formed to repatriate fugitives abroad 

The task force, headed by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, includes prominent officials such as the home minister, the foreign minister, and the attorney general, among others.

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:25 pm

Representational image of a fugitive on the run from police. Photo: AI-Generated/ Microsoft Copilot
Representational image of a fugitive on the run from police. Photo: AI-Generated/ Microsoft Copilot

The government has established an 11-member high-level task force to repatriate convicted and accused individuals residing abroad to ensure their trial and punishment. 

The task force, headed by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, includes prominent officials such as the home minister, the foreign minister, and the attorney general, among others.

According to a notification issued by Baby Parvin, joint secretary of the Cabinet Division, on 7 May, the task force's primary objective is to review and implement measures to bring back Bangladeshi citizens accused in various cases for trial and punishment. This includes those who have acquired foreign citizenship.

The task force is responsible for creating a comprehensive list of suspects and identifying their locations using appropriate sources. It will also determine the methods for repatriating these suspects from their respective countries and oversee the entire process.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Will bring Tarique back and execute sentence of Bangladesh court: PM Hasina

The notification highlights, "If any suspect has already acquired citizenship abroad, the task force will determine the methods for repatriating them and oversee the related activities."

The Awami League-led government has pledged to bring back the fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and those convicted in the 21 August grenade attack case, including BNP's Senior Vice President Tarique Rahman, to implement court's verdicts.

During an event at Ganabhaban on Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to bringing back Tarique Rahman, who is currently in the United Kingdom, to enforce his sentence. 

She said, "Now there is only one task, to bring back that rogue. Whether it's the convict of the 10-truck arms case, the convict of the grenade attack case, or the corruption champion Tarique Zia, we will bring him back from wherever he is."

The prime minister mentioned ongoing discussions with the British government to ensure Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh to serve his sentence. She also expressed her determination to bring back the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This newly formed task force replaces a similar body established in October 2019 and will continue its predecessor's work to ensure justice is served.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fugitive / Bangladesh / Taskforce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

13h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

10h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

24m | Videos
How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

49m | Videos
Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

3h | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

5h | Videos