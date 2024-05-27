High-powered task force formed to repatriate fugitives abroad 

Representational image of a fugitive on the run from police. Photo: AI-Generated/ Microsoft Copilot

The government has established an 11-member high-level task force to repatriate convicted and accused individuals residing abroad to ensure their trial and punishment.

The task force, headed by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, includes prominent officials such as the home minister, the foreign minister, and the attorney general, among others.

According to a notification issued by Baby Parvin, joint secretary of the Cabinet Division, on 7 May, the task force's primary objective is to review and implement measures to bring back Bangladeshi citizens accused in various cases for trial and punishment. This includes those who have acquired foreign citizenship.

The task force is responsible for creating a comprehensive list of suspects and identifying their locations using appropriate sources. It will also determine the methods for repatriating these suspects from their respective countries and oversee the entire process.

The notification highlights, "If any suspect has already acquired citizenship abroad, the task force will determine the methods for repatriating them and oversee the related activities."

The Awami League-led government has pledged to bring back the fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and those convicted in the 21 August grenade attack case, including BNP's Senior Vice President Tarique Rahman, to implement court's verdicts.

During an event at Ganabhaban on Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to bringing back Tarique Rahman, who is currently in the United Kingdom, to enforce his sentence.

She said, "Now there is only one task, to bring back that rogue. Whether it's the convict of the 10-truck arms case, the convict of the grenade attack case, or the corruption champion Tarique Zia, we will bring him back from wherever he is."

The prime minister mentioned ongoing discussions with the British government to ensure Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh to serve his sentence. She also expressed her determination to bring back the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This newly formed task force replaces a similar body established in October 2019 and will continue its predecessor's work to ensure justice is served.