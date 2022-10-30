DB arrests gang defrauding for 26 years

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested four members of a gang in connection with defrauding for 26 years under different identities.

"Some Tk2.03 lakh cash was recovered from their possession during the arrests," said DB chief Harun Or Rashid in a press conference on Sunday (30 October) at the capital's DMP media centre.

The arrestees are – Md Haider Ali, Md Rezaul Karim, Md Nasir Uddin and Md Abdul Quader.

On Friday, police arrested the gang from Pisciculture Housing Society in Mohammadpur and Bashiruddin Road area of Kalabagan.

Police have uncovered that the gang members have impersonated foreign NGO officials, doctors with valuable degrees, engineers as well as powerful and influential bureaucrats and government officials, over the years.

"Using false identities, they have tricked many people in the name of providing assistance or making huge profits in joint businesses, thus snatching several lakhs," the detective chief added.

The gang has been arrested earlier on charges of fraud. They were released on bail and indulged in the same chain of criminal activities again for the past 26 years.

In the press conference, the DB chief said that a retired additional secretary fell in the clutches of this fraudulent gang this month. He invested Tk5 lakh taka to join in a project with them. When he realised he was being cheated, he filed complaints with law enforcement agencies.

Before the arrest, one of the gang members called the complainant, retired additional secretary, and identified himself as an employee of Bangladesh Netherlands Recycling Power Plant Project.

The police official said at least ten cases have been filed against the gang with different police stations.

DB chief Harun Or Rashid said, "We arrest them, they get released on bail and resume their criminal activities. It is unfortunate but the issue of bail is not in our hands," he said, adding that this time they will take the matter up with higher authorities and call for strict action to bring the gang to justice.