Cumilla councillor's murder: 2 more accused held

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Saturday arrested two more accused in the murder case of Cumilla ward councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel

The arrestees are Md Ashikur Rahman Rocky, and Md Alam Mia, said Major Md Sakib Hossain, company commander of RAB-11.

Rocky was arrested from Chondi Bazar area in Lalmonirhat district while Alam from Adarsha Sadar upazila in Cumilla, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rab members arrested another accused Sumon in connection with the murder.

Sohel, Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) councillor of Ward-17, and one of his aides were shot dead while four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at his office in the Pathuariapara area on Monday.

Based on his younger brother Syed Rumon's complaint, as many as 21 people, some 10 of them unidentified, were booked by the Kotwali police.