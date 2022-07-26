CU sexual assault: 5 BCL workers remanded for 2 days

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 02:25 pm

A Chattogram court today granted a two-day remand to five people arrested earlier in the case filed over the sexual assault of a female student at Chittagong University.  

The Chattogram Senior Judicial Magistrate Farzana Yasmin's court gave the order on Tuesday (July 26), Chattogram District Public Prosecutor Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury confirmed to The Business Standard.

He said, "The police had filed two separate applications for a seven-day remand in the court for questioning the arrestees."

The remanded are Mohammad Azim, 23, a second-year student of the History Department of CU, Nurul Absar alias Babu, 22, a second-year student of the Anthropology Department of CU, Nur Hossain alias Shaon, 21, a first-year student of Hathazari Government College, Masud Rana alias Masud, 22, a second-year student of the same college, and Md Saiful.

Earlier, they were sent to jail by the court on Saturday (July 23).

On the same day, the authorities of CU permanently expelled two of its students - Mohammad Azim and Nurul Absar alias Babu - for their involvement in the assault.

According to the students, the arrestees are involved in Chhatra League politics, and are basically snatchers. Harbouring outsiders on campus, they assault and rob university students at times, they said.

On July 17, a female student of the university was sexually assaulted by five youths while she was going to the Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall with her friend around 10 pm.

The assaulters also captured the incident on video and threatened to make it viral. Later, they fled with the mobile phones and wallets of the two students. 

Later, a case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Act.

CU / sexual assault / remand of students

