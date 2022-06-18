Bank question leaks earned them 25cr: CID

Members of a recruitment question leaking syndicate pocketed at least Tk25 crore centring a bank recruitment test scam last year, according to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

After filing a money laundering case with Dhaka's Badda police station last week, CID officials say they will look into the wealth of the individuals and some others.

"During the preliminary investigation, we found evidence that suggests they earned Tk25 crore illegally. Now we are investigating the money laundering case against them," Humayun Kabir, Special Superintendent of Police for CID's Financial Crimes, told The Business Standard.

A preliminary test for cash officer recruitment to five-state owned banks was held in Dhaka last year. The Bankers Selection Committee of the Bangladesh Bank was in-charge of the recruitment examination. Job aspirants who took part in the exam complained that the question paper for the test was leaked. Subsequently, the test was cancelled.

Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 5 people over the alleged leak. Detectives at that time said at least Tk60 crore was transacted by the suspects, as they sold the question paper to some examinees.

The investigation of the case was later shifted to the CID.

The accused in CID's recently lodged money laundering case are Delwar Hossain, Parvez Mia, Muktar Uzzaman Royal, Mobin Uddin, Shamsul Haque Shyamal, Rashed Ahmed Bablu, Jane Alam Milon, Mizanur Rahman Milon, Rabiul Islam (Rabi), Jahangir Alam Zahid, Abdullah Al Jaber, Rabiul Awal, Raisul Islam Swapan, Kaiser Alam and 20 others.

The recruitment test was to appoint cash officers to Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali and Bangladesh Development Bank. Some 1.16 lakh job seekers took part in the examination against 1,511 posts. Of these, Sonali Bank had 183 posts, Janata Bank 516 posts, Agrani Bank 500 posts, Rupali Bank 5 posts and Bangladesh Development Bank 7 posts.

Detectives after arresting the suspects said that the gang had sold a set of questions at different stages for Tk5 lakh to Tk15 lakh. The gang members set up booths at different spots of the capital six hours before the test. Job aspirants who collected questions were gathered at the spots and provided with the answer sheets to memorise. Then they were sent to the exam centres.