Bank recruitment question leak: BUET professor Nikhil show caused by authority

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) authorities have asked Nikhil Ranjan Dhar, former chairman of Industrial and Production Engineering Department, to explain his involvement in leaking the questions of recent government job exam of five Banks.

BUET issued the notice on Saturday after as his name was found in an investigation report that found him guilty of the allegation, said Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET.

"According to the report of investigation committee, we asked Nikhil Ranjan to submit his explanation in this regard within seven days," BUET VC said.

"After receiving his remarks, the syndicate will take the final decision," he added.

On November 21, BUET removed Professor Dr Nikhil Ranjan Dhar as the head of Industrial and Production Engineering Department and also relieved him of all his exam responsibilities in the country's premier institution.

Later a five-member probe committee was formed to investigate the allegations against Nikhil.