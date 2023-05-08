3 SA Paribahan officials sent to jail for misusing bond facility

A Chattogram court has sent three officials of SA Paribahan to jail in a case filed for smuggling fabrics after importing them under a bond facility.

Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Dr Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan passed the order Monday (8 May).

The three officials are Mahbubur Rahman, manager of SA Paribahan's Khatunganj branch; Abdul Karim Bacchu, manager of SA Paribahan's Kazir Dewri branch; and its General Manager Morshed Alam Chowdhury.

Uttam Chakma, assistant director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate's Chittagong regional office, told The Business Standard that a CIID team raided the SA Paribahan office in the port city's Kazir Dewri area on 22 February night and seized 8.6 kilograms of fabrics while they were being smuggled to Narayanganj.

Md Nazrul Islam, a businessman of Chattogram's Teri Bazar, was the mastermind of the alleged smuggling incident.

The Customs Intelligence filed a criminal case in this regard with the Kotwali police station on 26 February, accusing Nazrul and his associates.

According to CIID, Nazrul purchased 354 rolls of fabric at an auction on 15 December 2021. However, the stickers on the seized goods indicated the year 2022. Additionally, the individuals failed to produce a VAT invoice for the confiscated items.

The primary goal was to smuggle goods that had been imported through the duty-free facility.