3 held over pushing off school teacher from moving bus in Chattogram 

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested three people in the incident of pushing off a primary school teacher from a moving bus over a fare dispute in Chattogram.

The details of the arrest will be revealed in a press briefing today, said Flight Lieutenant Niaz Mohammad Chapal, senior assistant director (media) of RAB-7, confirming the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday.

Rahmat Ullah, the assistant teacher of a primary school, was critically injured after he was pushed off a moving bus by its conductor over a fare dispute in Chattogram.

The incident took place near Bottoli Puraton Railway Station under Kotwali police station on 27 November.

