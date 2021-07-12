15 held over attack on police in Chattogram

TBS Report 
12 July, 2021, 02:35 pm
12 July, 2021, 02:58 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with an attack on police in Chattogram's Chandgaon area.

The attack took place on Sunday at around 8:30pm in front of Kabir Tower adjacent to Janali Haat Rail station.

The arrestees are - Md Rabiul Alam, Md Sumon Prakash Anis, Md Musha Prakash alias Yaba Musha, Md Yasin, Md Abdul Khaleq, Syed Akbar, Md Khokon, Md Farooq, Md Bhutto, Md Farooq, Md Raihan, Md Badshah, Md Bashir, Md Emon and Md Limon.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Arafatul Islam said miscreants obstructed police work while they were carrying out Covid-19 directives. 

The attackers hurled brick chips at on-duty police and vandalised a CNG-run auto rickshaw.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chandgaon Police Station Zafar Ahmed was injured in the attack.

Later, police in drives arrested the 15 attackers.

